Update: Man in custody in connection with death of Jackson County woman

NEWPORT, Ark. — A man is in custody, expected to be charged with homicide in the death of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas updated the public in a press conference Friday night.

At 2:00 p.m. searchers discovered the body of a female, believed to be Sydney, according to the Sheriff.

The body was found just north of Sydney’s home.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

His name is not being released at this time, but the Sheriff confirms the suspect is believed to have been familiar with Sydney Sutherland.

The interview and arrest took place at Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Newport.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce will review the case and decide details regarding charge formal charges.

The Sheriff says a bond hearing and arraignment may be as soon as Monday.

Sheriff Lucas commended all the officers, agencies, and volunteers involved in the search since Wednesday, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Trumann police, Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police, and others.

He emphasized the investigation is still ongoing, and that a lot of details cannot be released at this time.

Her body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab as a part of the investigation.