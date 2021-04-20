Update on the Bentonville animal shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Talk has resumed over the construction of the Bentonville animal shelter. The plan has the shelter on the corner of Southwest 41 street and Southwest I.

Animal Services Manager for Bentonville, Ali Worley, says the current blueprints for the project have the shelter being 7100 square feet and will cost in the neighborhood of $4 million. Worley adds the project has been a long time coming and also one she’s been thinking about since grade school 

“I graduated from Bentonville in 08’ and back in the 4th or 5th grade I was in a program in school and we had to present an idea to the city council. Our idea was the city of Bentonville’s very own animal shelter. So the fact that I did that all the way back in school, and now I’m the manager of the shelter is an absolute dream job,” says Worley.

Worley says she could be more excited for her dream to be becoming a reality and she expects they’ll be breaking ground in July.

