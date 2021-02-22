USPS postal delays in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Thirty-two post offices in Arkansas suspended services due to winter weather causing shipping delays across the state.

Nikki Johnson, the strategic communication specialist for USPS, says when it comes to curveballs thrown at us by mother nature, decisions are made on a case by case basis.

“Our emergency operations teams work with local officials, as well as state, and federal officials to make decisions to curtail some of the services,” says Johnson.

Decisions made in the best interest of your mail and USPS employees. “Out of the safety and well-being of our employees, we want to make sure they are safe as well,” says Johnson.

USPS offices in Northwest Arkansas managed to stay open, however, it does mean we aren’t feeling the effects.

“You also have to put in a factor of the processing facilities that may have been impacted. Where they can not produce the mail to the local offices, so that also plays a vital role in making sure operations are resuming,” says Johnson.

And getting mail out of the facilities wasn’t the only issue, it was also tough getting mail to the sites.

“There were several road closures so we didn’t want to put our transportation workers in harm’s way,” says Johnson. “To be safe and we didn’t want to put them in harms ways, so as soon as the roads improved, things could go back to moving and delivering the mail to our facilities.”

Johnson says the Arkansas district manager’s message to all Arkansasans is that USPS is back now back up running. The employees are safe, your mail is safe, and USPS appreciates your patients through these unusual times.