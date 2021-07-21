USWNT loses opening game against Sweden, U.S. Women’s Softball starts with win

United States’ Cat Osterman celebrates with teammates during the softball game between Italy and the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.

Sweden now leads Group G heading into Saturday’s game against Australia in Saitama, while the United States faces New Zealand at the same stadium. The top two teams in the group advance to the knockout round.

Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.

Team USA will face Canada on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT.