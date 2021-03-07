Vaccine clinic held at Fayetteville VA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – 100 Veterans received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine Saturday, March 7th.

Crystal Davis with the Veteran’s Health Care System of the Ozarks says this was the third vaccination clinic they’ve held at the Fayetteville campus.

She says veterans who can sign up to get a shot must be 50 years or older, be considered high risk, or are employed as an essential frontline worker.

It’s where I ran into Jol David Ray, a local veteran who couldn’t be a more deserving recipient of the vaccine, has had operations on both his lungs and took the opportunity to get his first shot.

“I’m awesome man. I couldn’t wait to get this, and i’d rather do it here than anywhere else,” says Ray.

Ray says the process itself couldn’t have been simpler. “Oh it’s so easy, they are so good at this VA. They called me, set up this appointment, I responded, came down, and got it right on time,” says Ray.

Earlier this week I spoke to the Direct Pharmacy at the VA, Chris Allbritton, he says they have been able to vaccinate over 11,000 veterans.

Something vaccine clinics, like the one held here, definitely help contribute to.

“Oh it’s amazing its something we have waited for for a long time and we are extremely proud to be able to take of everyone here at the VA,” says RN, Brooke Drain.

Hard work that doesn’t go unnoticed. “I mean these workers they have been doing so much for so many people for so long, and they need to be recognized,” says Ray.

If you’re a vet who might be upset you missed out on the clinic, be sure you follow the VA on Facebook so you don’t miss out on the next one.