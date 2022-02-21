NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council announced it will be hosting two large-scale COVID-19 vaccination events this week in Fayetteville and Lowell.

According to a press release, the first will be held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Feb. 22 with first, second and booster doses of the vaccine available to those ages 5 and older.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit the NWA Council’s website for more information.

The Council also announced a second vaccination clinic will be held at J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters (Building C) in Lowell on Friday, Feb. 25 with first, second and booster doses available for those ages 5 and older.

The J.B. Hunt clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is encouraged for the event but not required. You can register for an appointment here.

The NWA Council continues to host weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties for residents ages 5 and older. COVID-19 vaccines are free, insurance is not required and those attending NWA Council-hosted clinics will not need to provide identification or a social security number to get vaccinated.

Over the past several months, the NWA Council has partnered with health care providers, local businesses and organizations to host vaccination events at convenient locations. Businesses, cities, churches or schools interested in partnering to host a vaccination clinic should send an email to ryan@nwacouncil.org.

If you have any questions about the vaccine or details on the clinics, click here, call 479-334-2929 or contact @nwavaccines on social media.