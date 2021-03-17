Vaccine demand down in Arkansas, reluctance is part of the blame

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —More than 880,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the Natural State, but still many Arkansans are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Infertility concerns, possible life-threatening allergic reactions, and just too many unknowns — those are just a few reasons why people say they’re not getting the vaccine.

What’s important is knowledge. Public health is about knowledge. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

NWA Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Hennigan said the only way we’ll get back to normal and save more lives is through vaccinations.

“The tragedy would be too great, not to do this the way we’re trying to do this now,” Dr. Hennigan said.

According to State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero some Arkansans are still hesitant, though.

“We are targeting some areas where there is reluctance,” Dr. Romero said. “About 55 percent of 65 and older have received one dose, that is not enough to have herd immunity.”

Dr. Hennigan thinks the reluctance comes from people listening to the opinions of others around them, instead of focusing on science-based studies.

The cost is losing people that we love. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

Dr. Hennigan fears if people continue to wait to get the vaccine, this virus will continue to run its deadly course.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, I just want to wait to make sure that it’s safe,‘” Dr. Hennigan said. “By golly, we’ve given 143 million doses, how long do you want to wait?”

In his 25 years in medicine, Dr. Hennigan said he’s never seen anyone die because of a vaccine.

He said the most serious side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines is anaphylaxis — for which, he said, we have treatment.

Dr. Hennigan gave KNWA/FOX 24 some numerical context:

One in 425 Americans has been killed by COVID-19.

One in 400,000 who get the Moderna vaccine will experience an anaphylactic reaction.

One in 212,000 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine will get a reaction.

Dr. Hennigan said no one has died from those reactions from a vaccine.

These risks are so tiny. The risk of COVID is not huge either, but it’s way way higher than the risk of the vaccine. I mean exponentially higher. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

Dr. Hennigan said Arkansas needs 70 to 90 percent of the population to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

As of March 17, around 10 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated.