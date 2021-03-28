Vaccine issues in Arkansas becoming less about supply and more about demand

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As Arkansas vaccine allocation increases, issues with distributing the vaccine are becoming less about supply and more about demand.

The Arkansas program manager for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine says the demand has definitely decreased from where it was.

“The numbers have been so good and trending the right way in the state of Arkansas that people think it is not a threat anymore,” says Col. Robert Ator.

However, Col. Ator wants to remind Arkansas, COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants are still a real concern.

“There is a concern there are variants in the state and we need to take this opportunity to get the state vaccinated so that we are ready for when those variants start hitting our shores,” says Col. Ator.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha believes people being better about not scheduling several vaccine appointments has also made it look like there is less demand.

Vaccine hesitancy has proven itself to be a speed bump in the vaccination process. But, Col. Ator believes reasons to not get the vaccine stem from nothing more than rumors online.

“The safety of the vaccine is well established. When you talk about the volume worldwide and what sort of rejection it has been very very small,” says Ator.

Ator says his advice for those who might be nervous about getting the vaccine is to reach out to their primary care physician. They will be the best at clearing up and misconceptions between rumors and facts.