Van Buren School District ends mask mandate

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren School District is making masks optional starting Wednesday, April 14.

They will also be optional at any school-sanctioned event.

Following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s decision to lift the mask mandate last month and after seeking input from VBSD families and staff, the Van Buren Board of Education has voted to make masks optional on VBSD campuses effective April 14. Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings at school. Face coverings will also be optional at school-sanctioned events, including athletic competitions, concerts, and other functions on VBSD properties.

As face coverings have proven to be an effective tool against the spread of illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible. All other guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health will remain in effect. VBSD will also continue with its enhanced sanitizing procedures at all campuses.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate all who provided feedback about this policy and are grateful for everyone’s continued cooperation.

VAN BUREN SCHOOL DISTRICT