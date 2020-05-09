Venues modify rules to reopen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State officials have altered the rules and modified the number of people allowed at various indoor and outdoor venues.

Earlier last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson approved the reopening of venues on the condition that they have a capacity of fewer than 50 people at all times. Today, Hutchinson and State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith announced that venues can reopen at 33% capacity but if 33% capacity at a venue is greater than 50 people, extra approval is needed.

“For both of those [indoor and outdoor venues] less than 50, no plan is required. But for those instances above 50 people but less than 1/3 capacity, a written and detailed plan will need to be approved by the Department of Health,” Smith said.

State officials announced that these changes are meant to coincide with the changes casinos are undergoing during their reopening. The changes go into effect May 18th.