Veterans awareness group plants flags along Lowell highway, continues tradition

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A Northwest Arkansas Memorial Day tradition continued Monday, as a veterans awareness group planted flags along a Lowell Highway to honor those who served.

Michael Whitehead is the president of Project Red Friday, a veterans awareness group. The project planted American flags on the highway stretch near Hospitality Lane and Dixieland Road. Volunteers started at 6 a.m. and picked them up during the afternoon.

This year, a table was set up with a couple beers to honor those who couldn’t celebrate the day. Whitehead said the Wise family from El Dorado was in his mind. Three brothers served overseas, and two of them died, Whitehead said.

“We wanted that table today to reflect our tribute, our salute, our toast to the empty chairs for Jeremy and Ben [Wise],” Whitehead said.

More than 1,200 flags were planted this year, a couple hundred more than last year. Whitehead said he plans to plant a few hundred more next year to keep the tradition growing.