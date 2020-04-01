Veterans Health Care System of the Ozark responds to COVID-19

“Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks responds to how it plans on keeping Veterans safe during COVID-19.

In a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA, the VA states:

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our Veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Medical Center Director Kelvin L. Parks said in the release. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”

In the release, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks asks that Veterans use the online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.

Telephone or Video Appointments:

Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets.

To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by clicking here.

Veterans may also call, but the VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time.

To learn more about VA Video Connect, click here.

Prescription Refills:

Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, by clicking here.

Text Message Reminders:

Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19.

This application helps Veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care.

To enroll, click here.

Secure Messaging:

With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans can send online secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them nonurgent health questions.

To register, click here.

For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, click here.