ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local program is helping medical staff get to and from work during inclement weather to make sure you don’t go without lifesaving care when you need it.

Angels on Ice is a volunteer-based program that picks up multiple medical staff throughout Northwest Arkansas and occasionally Missouri.

So far, the group has given more than 30 rides.

“We kind of call ourselves neighbors helping neighbors,” said Jason Winchester, project coordinator for Angels on Ice.

Winchester says most people get to enjoy the snow day but for service workers, they don’t get a chance to enjoy that luxury.

“They need to be there. We need them to be there. We want them to be there,” he said.

He says the last thing you’d want to happen is coming to the emergency room with trauma from an accident and finding out it doesn’t have enough people to help you.

“We try to make sure that we just take care of it for them as much as possible,” Winchester said.

Winchester has been doing this for about 15 years.

“There’s nothing scarier than imagining and showing up at the hospital and not having somebody there because of bad weather, having the person there to take care of you,” Winchester said.

It all started with former Mayor Steve Womack and the Rogers Police Department helping staff get to and from Mercy Hospital.

“It just got to be too much because they were busy enough trying to run a city and take care of, you know, all the accidents and the things that happen during this type of weather,” Winchester said.

Eventually, Tim Janacek started running the program.

When he first started, he used a map and had to write down the names and addresses of the people he had to pick up.

The program has expanded to help more medical staff in hospitals such as the Washington Regional Medical Center and long-term facilities.

Janacek says people in Dallas have reached out to the group because they want to implement this.

Volunteers will pick up multiple staff in one area

“Try to carpool as much as possible just to make it faster,” Winchester said.

Stacey Ledbetter, medical staff at Mercy Hospital, was picked up by Janeck on Monday.

She says living in Bella Vista makes it scary and tough to drive on her own because of the hills.

“It makes it a little bit easier on the mind having a service that will pick you up and take you to work and actually pick you up from work in the morning and bring you back home,” she said.

Sometimes the group can’t travel long distances.

“If I send one driver all the way up to Seligman, Missouri, to get somebody and get them to Willow Creek, you’re talking about tying one driver up for two to 3 hours, sometimes trying to make that trip. And when they can stay closer and get three or four or five people to the hospital,” Winchester said.

Other times, Winchester says they may make the drive depending on certain circumstances.

“A few years ago, I had to go get a doctor because of an emergency surgery. And I drove all the way to Siloam to get him because it was a really bad situation. We had really bad weather, and it was one of those things that needed to happen,” he said.

Winchester says it’s good to give back to the community.

“It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s a blessing. And, you just smile, and you be happy and you go, ‘I was able to help’ and that’s all you want to do,” he said.

Angels on Ice can always use volunteers.

“You never have enough drivers because there’s times when we can’t get to everybody just because of the volume it can get overwhelming,” Winchester said.

To become a volunteer, Janacek says, “You need a four-wheel drive vehicle so it’s safe and you have to be comfortable with driving on ice and snow.”

The program also accepts donations.

“Any donations we get, we try to either, help get it out to our drivers, pay for some of their fuel to help offset that,” Winchester said.