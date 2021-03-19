Walmart gives customers access to digital health data starting with COVID-19 vaccines records

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman, wearing a protective face mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is giving customers digital access to their health records, starting with their COVID-19 vaccination data.

According to a press release, the retailer will use SMART Health Cards developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative. Customers will have access to their records through the Health Pass by CLEAR app and the CommonHealth and CommonPass apps.

“Our goal is to give customers vaccinated at Walmart free and secure digital access to their vaccine record and enable them to share that information with third parties seeking to confirm their vaccination status,” said John Furner, CEO and President of Walmart U.S.

According to the release, Health Pass by CLEAR connects users with COVID-19 related information to reduce public health risk. Walmart will allow users to link their vaccine records to the COVID-19 information.

CommonHealth is an Android app that lets people manage their personal health data and share it with health services and organizations. CommonPass is an app that allows people to access their COVID-19 test results and vaccine records from health partners.