Walmart rethinks new home office design

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Like many other businesses, Walmart closed its Bentonville home office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now all home office associates are working remotely a trend Senior Vice President of Corporate Real Estate, Cindi Marsiglio says could continue.

“Some of our business units are investigating a work from home wave in the future, we’ll work with those learnings today, in the coming months and during development in the coming years.” Marsigilo said.

She said the Walmart team is taking notes during this time to ensure the new home office is a healthy working environment.

“It’s important for people to know we are still moving forward with a collaborative space that allows associates to convene together.”

One way to accomplish this, is to spread people out.

“The new home office campus covers 350 acres. It’s multiple office buildings and amenity buildings.It’s organized as four neighborhoods.”

The new home office is set to open in about five years, Marsigalo said they have time to see how the pandemic plays out.

“The flexibility we’ve already built in, and technology we’ve already anticipated will allow us to keep up with the workplace of the future.”