Walton Arts Center hosts ‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical’

KNWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center hosts a night of improv and Broadways bests tonight.

“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” is an interactive performance described as a night of “Whose Line is It Anyway?” meets the Tony Awards.

It’s the first performance in over a year for the actors.

Walton Arts Center director Jennifer Wilson says it’s a fun show everyone can get put a hand in. “The audience actually suggests song titles. The actors then take those song titles and turn them into nominees for song of the year for the awards. Then they take the winning song and turn that into a musical. Scripts, costumes, everything,” Wilson says.

Tickets are still available for tomorrow’s performance, but they’re going fast.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

