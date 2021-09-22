Walton Family Foundation invests in Bentonville-based affordable housing project

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation announced it will invest in affordable housing in the Bentonville area.

The “Briartown Cottage Project” in downtown Bentonville has four cottages that were built to start the conversation on providing more affordable housing in town by putting multiple smaller units on one piece of property.

The Bill Burckart Construction Company is part of the project. Burckart said what’s affordable for one family might not be for others, and he hopes local cities will do more projects like this throughout Northwest Arkansas.

“For us to really have a well-balanced community and an inclusive community, we need to have housing for everybody,” Burckart said. “Everybody means whether it’s somebody that works with you, or fresh out of college or your mother or father that’s retiring.”

The project was funded by a Walton Family Foundation Design Excellence Grant.