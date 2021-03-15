Warm weather and stimulus checks helping small businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Stimulus funds have been landing in bank accounts and businesses have been feeling the effects.

One small business owner says in the last week or two, there has been a significant increase in foot traffic, which they believe the recent stimulus bill has had a lot to do with.

“Stimulus packages coming from the government have been a lifesaver, as far as I’m concerned for all the small businesses, it has just kept us afloat the whole time,” says the Owner of Foxtrot, Allison Crane.

Stimulus checks aren’t the only thing driving foot traffic.

“I don’t know if it’s all the vaccines going out, we are definitely seeing a lot more traffic and a positive attitude from shoppers,” says Owner of Stash, Joe Holcomb.

Plus, all the Hogs recent success isn’t only helping bars and restaurants.

“We get a lot of out-of-town customers, this being a college town, so parents coming to visit and go to games. Athletic events at the university help a lot,” says Crane.