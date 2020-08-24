Washington Co. assessment calls for more jail space if trajectory continues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County criminal justice assessment indicated if things don’t change with inmate numbers, more space will be needed at the jail.

“The forecast should best be viewed as a warning that the pressure to grow the jail if nothing were to change in the criminal justice system of Washington County will be significant,” read a line on page 79 in the National Center for State Courts report.

The report noted that inmates have limited recreational space and forecasts a dramatic increase in the jail population, but its data was gathered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of inmates have been released through targeted means during the outbreak.

“The forecast model in no way examines the potential impact of any changes that

occurred in the wake of the pandemic,” the report said. “Any change that was implemented in any part of the criminal justice system to reduce the jail’s population that is kept permanently will alter the shape of the forecast guidance.”

Local police departments and the sheriff’s office have repeatedly called jail expansion necessary, citing the growing population and frequent overcapacity before the pandemic.

“Since at least February of 2014, I have been reporting to our Quorum Court that the Washington County Detention Center was in crisis mode because of overcrowding,” Sheriff Tim Helder said in a 2019 Facebook post. “I cautioned that they would have to consider expanding the jail sometime in the near future.”

Madeline Porta is the operations manager for the Bail Project, a group that helps low-income, low-risk offenders post bond. She said the reforms instituted during the pandemic are working and noted more can be done before deciding to expand the jail.

“The way that things have been done is not the most effective way to make our community safer,” Porta said. “I think a lot of people are invested in talking about new ideas, and I think that comes from grassroots community.”

Porta said the county should take a look at failure to appear charges, which often trigger large bonds that leave some low-risk offenders in jail. During the pandemic, the jail’s targeted release eliminated many of the capacity issues it faced prior to March.