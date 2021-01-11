Washington Co. Democrats, Republicans to vote on election commissioners

The national narrative around voter fraud could play a role in who gets picked to be a Washington County Election Commissioner in Northwest Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Washington County could soon have a new election commission.

It’ll be made up of two Republicans and one Democrat because Republicans hold the majority party in Arkansas.

“The chair position is very powerful in the fact that they can control what gets addressed on the agenda,” Lou Reed Shard said.

Lou Reed Sharp is a member of the Washington County Democrats.

“I think the commission this year has done a phenomenal job,” Sharp said.

Republican Jim Estes is in the running to be a Washington County Election commissioner. He’s one of three candidates whose responsibilities would include deciding on polling locations and certifying election results.

“My goal would be to protect the election integrity of Washington County,” Estes said.

Knwa/Fox24 obtained a campaign email Estes sent to Republican Committee members.

In it, Estes claims, Donald J Trump has exposed a lot of Washington corruption and many of the RINOs that occupy powerful positions. We owe him a debt of gratitude.

Estes also paraphrases Joseph Stalin and claims the leftist wealthy class spent money purchasing state and local offices, asking — was that so election fraud crimes could be perpetrated and go unlitigated?

Several courts and the U.S. Attorney General have declared there was no widespread evidence of election fraud

“That doesn’t mean there’s not fraud,” Estes said. “That means that they either haven’t been able to find what they consider to be proof or they haven’t really looked.”

Estes says he doesn’t support last week’s insurrection at the Capitol. He also doesn’t think election fraud happened in our area but he wants someone on the board to make sure there’s not a chance of it in the future.

“We have to be vigilant and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes that allow those actions to occur,” Estes said.

Sharp said Estes’ claims in the e-mail could impact how the election commission works together and how people feel about their county leaders.

“I think we really need impartial people in leadership positions that are open to diversity and conversations,” Sharp said. “We need people we can talk to not people we are afraid of or intimidated by.”

We reached out to current election commissioners from the republican committee – Bill Ackerman and Renee Oelschlaeger. Neither wanted to comment.

The Washington County Republican Committee will hold its election on Jan. 19. Only members of the committee are allowed to vote.

The Washington County Republican Committee Chairman, Jim Wilson gave us a statement on this matter.