Washington County assessment shows judges raised bail prior to pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Washington County criminal justice assessment conducted prior to the pandemic showed local judges had set higher bail during bookings. Some said this was to keep people in jail while others claimed it’s a plethora of factors.

Madeline Porta is the Operations Manager for the Bail Project, a non-profit organization that pays bail for low-risk inmates who don’t have the money.

“It’s important to look at what was said about the amounts of bonds being set,” Porta said, referencing a National Center for State Courts study that’s being used by Washington County.

The assessment indicated the work of the Bail Project may have caused judges to set higher bail amounts simply to keep inmates in jail. From May to November 2019, the number of bookings with a $5,500+ bond increased each month. The local chapter of the organization started working that May.

At the time, the Bail Project’s limit for posting bond was $5,000, and the report indicated that judges may have set $5,500+ bonds purposely.

The assessment featured this chart showing the trend lines for higher-priced bail.

“They have been told by community members that there have been many more $5,500 bonds since they began their work, suggesting the judiciary may have increased the bonds beyond the $5,000 limit to ensure some inmates remain in jail,” the report said. “[The chart] backs up the anecdotal evidence.”

Porta said, if true, the actions taken were unjustifiable.

“Bail was not intended to keep people in jail, and it’s important to remember that the people being held on bail haven’t been convicted of any crime and are innocent by law unless proven otherwise,” Porta said.

Matt Bender is an attorney in Northwest Arkansas, and he said the Bail Project caused a “disruption” to normal bail procedures during that period. He said there are other factors judges consider, like a crime’s severity. Though many of the decisions don’t match the intended purpose of bail, he said they’re a reality of the decision-making process.

“There are several factors, from likelihood of appearance to criminal history,” Bender said. “Judges are supposed to take into account their ability to pay.”

The information collected for the study came from before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bender noted efforts have been made to reduce bail since then. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett agreed.

“Bonds have been lower,” Durrett said. “We’ve been trying to determine how many people we can release without having to post a bond. We’re making a determination on the front end.”