Washington County gets a “morgue trailer” to keep up with COVID-19 deaths

"It was a few deaths here and there and now it's two to four a day."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Washington County, the coroner was in need of another morgue.

As of now, Washington County has seen more than 220 COVID-19 deaths.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said he expects to see that number get higher in the coming months.

In order to prepare, he said his facility got a morgue trailer from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

There have been two instances already this month that one more call would’ve put us over capacity, but we luckily made it through. ROGER MORRIS, WASHINGTON COUNTY CORONER

Morris said all surrounding counties will have access to the morgue trailer if they need it.