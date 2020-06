According to the ADH, no screening is required and you can be tested with or without symptoms.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Monday, June 29, a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event coming up in Washington County.

The event is on Tuesday, June 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washington County Health Department (3270 Wimberly Drive, Fayetteville, AR).

According to the ADH, no screening is required and you can be tested with or without symptoms.