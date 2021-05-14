Washington Regional frontline worker’s teen son gets vaccinated

“If you’ve been doing what I’ve been doing and seeing what I’ve been seeing for the last 14 months, you’d probably be first in line to get your vaccine.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was an emotional day as a Washington Regional frontline worker watched his son get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today’s a monumental day. DR. MICHAEL BOLDING, HOSPITALIST, WASHINGTON REGIONAL

For more than a year, Dr. Michael Bolding has been working the COVID-19 unit at Washington Regional.

“If you’ve been doing what I’ve been doing and seeing what I’ve been seeing for the last 14 months, you’d probably be first in line to get your vaccine,” he said.





COURTESY OF DR. MICHAEL BOLDING

Which is exactly what his 13-year-old son, Merrick Bolding, did on Friday, May 14.

“When I heard kids my age could get vaccinated I’m like well I better do my part to stop like this pandemic,” Merrick said.

He said he rolled up his sleeves, becoming one of the first in his age group in Arkansas to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in hopes of getting back to some sort of normalcy.

“I’m really hoping this summer we don’t have to wear a mask and social distance because everyone got their vaccine or at least the majority,” Merrick said.

But most importantly he said he got the vaccine to give his dad one less person to worry about.

He’s been doing a great job, [he’s] hardworking and trying to get as many people vaccinated and healthy as he can. MERRICK BOLDING, TEEN WHO GOT VACCINATED

The duo said they are looking forward to family trips and being maskless this summer.

“It’s the only way we’re going to put this pandemic behind us and I’m very proud of my son for getting his today,” Dr. Bolding said.