Washington Regional nurse gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

A Washington Regional nurse receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “[I’m] just hoping the antibodies were going wild and producing lots of good anti-viral effects,” Carol Traphagan.

Carol Traphagan has been an advanced practice nurse for 30 years. She works at Washington Regional’s Walker Heart Cardiology Clinic.

“Nobody has ever seen anything like this, I certainly have not and hopefully we’ll never see anything like this again,” Traphagan said.

As of earlier this week, Washington Regional has provided more than 4,800 vaccines to healthcare workers and staff, many have already received their second dose including Traphagen.

“It was really a relief and an excitement and a little bit of anxiety,” Traphagen said. “Mostly, just feeling like it’s something concrete we could be doing to begin to see an end.”

She says she got the shot for her peers, patients, and a loved one at home who’s immunosuppressed.

“They’re kind of a homebody so not a big impact in terms of getting out to the community but it’s a relief to hear from them,” Traphagen said.

Other than a little soreness, Traphagan’s feeling great and hopes you’ll get your vaccine as soon as it’s time.

“It’s going to be doing so much for our healthcare system and population and world,” Traphagan said. “We’ve just got to get this pandemic under control.”