‘We gained national attention.’ Senator Tom Cotton’s prospective opponent says fallout from Times op-ed helps campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton (R) is getting national name recognition after writing a controversial New York Times op-ed piece last week. His presumed November opponent is enjoying a secondhand boost from the fallout.

The opinion piece, titled “Tom Cotton: Send In the Troops”, was harshly criticized for its call to use military force against American citizens involved George Floyd-inspired demonstrations. The New York Times ultimately drafted an Editors’ Note stating the piece shouldn’t have been posted and didn’t run it in the physical paper. An editor resigned over the issue.

Cotton faces no Democratic challenger in 2020, but an independent candidate is working through the courts to get his name on the ballot. Dan Whitfield, a self-described progressive, said the national attention has indirectly benefitted him.

“We have doubled our Twitter following. We’re up to about 14-thousand [followers] now,” Whitfield said. “We’ve gotten a lot of followers on Facebook. I was able to raise over $6,000 in just a couple days after his op-ed had come out.”

Whitfield said many people are seeking out his campaign in direct response to Cotton’s piece. Others, like President Donald Trump, have come to the senator’s defense.

Opinion Editor at @nytimes just walked out. That’s right, he quit over the excellent Op-Ed penned by our great Senator @TomCottonAR. TRANSPARENCY! The State of Arkansas is very proud of Tom. The New York Times is Fake News!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

“The State of Arkansas is very proud of Tom,” Trump’s tweet read, in part. “The New York Times is Fake News!!!”

Whitfield said he was first alerted to possible controversy when he woke up and saw Cotton’s tweet about the national movements in response to Floyd’s death.

The president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight. https://t.co/SM2BA92IgR — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 1, 2020

“To issue no-quarter orders, that’s a war crime,” Whitfield said. “It’s against the Geneva Convention.”

Still, the biggest challenge Whitfield faces at this point is simply getting on the ballot. After reaching out to the state legislature and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) for assistance getting on the ballot and getting nowhere, the Northwest Arkansas Native is now looking to the courts for help. He said COVID-19 made it impossible to get the required signatures for independent candidacy.

“What we’re waiting for right now is a ruling from the honorable Judge Baker to determine whether or not we will have ballot access,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said he expects the ruling to come within the next two weeks.