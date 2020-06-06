“We kinda pulled together, and we were able to get through it all together.” Springdale student celebrates with socially-distanced graduation party

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District found a unique way to honor its 2020 graduates safely and emphatically.

John Paul Hignit celebrated the commencement of his high-school days with a socially-distanced graduation that included balloons and a full cap and gown.

This isn’t a normal situation because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Hignit said, but he’s grateful for the support he’s received from the school and the community.

“It was definitely tough, but as a family and as a community, we kinda pulled together,” Hignit said. “We were able to get through it all together.”