‘We lost a gem, but the work that he’s done is certainly not in vain.’ Fayetteville African-American Advisory Council Chairman reflects on John Lewis’ death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Lewis, 80, a civil rights icon and U.S. congressperson, died Friday. He had been receiving hospice care to treat Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

A Democrat from Atlanta, Lewis won his U.S. House seat in 1968 and served for more than three decades. He played a key role in the civil rights movement, challenging segregation, discrimination and injustice in the Deep South. He organized the March on Washington in 1963 along with Martin Luther King, Jr., and he’s best known for leading about 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

D’Andre Jones, Chairman for the Fayetteville African-American Advisory Council, said he was emotional when he heard about Lewis’ death. He said it’s motivation to keep working.

“We lost a gem, but the work that he’s done is certainly not in vain,” Jones said. “I do believe that it’s going to take all of us throughout the country to carry the torch, because he was such a giant.”

In 2016, Lewis spoke at the Walmart Home Office in Northwest Arkansas. He always stressed the importance of voting, and Jones said people can honor his memory by making sure they register.