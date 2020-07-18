‘We prefer that people presume they’re positive until they hear otherwise.’ ADH doctor says additional contact tracers will boost communication for test results

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas continues to push for more testing as COVID-19 cases surge in the state, but some are calling for health leaders to communicate better after someone gets a test.

Janet Cherry is an Air Force veteran who took a COVID-19 test on June 27 with four family members. She said they were tested at the VA Patient Advocacy Office and told they’d receive word soon after.

“Nobody called, and we never got anything in the mail one way or the other,” Cherry said. “Here we are almost four weeks later.”

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha is the Arkansas Dept. of Health’s Medical Director of Immunizations. She said the testing process is often lengthy.

“The ideal would be if the clinic that ordered the test, collected the specimen would communicate with the patient whether it was positive or negative,” Dillaha said. “Some of the commercial labs are having a long lag period between the time that they receive the test and when they run it and give the results. So, people wait for a long time.”

In Arkansas, medical professionals are outnumbered by the amount of work required to efficiently contact everyone who’s been tested, Dillaha said.

“We don’t have have the staff to personally call everyone, and that is a problem, so we’re working out alternative methods,” Dillaha said.

Because of this conundrum, people should act as if they’ve received a positive test until they’ve heard otherwise, Dillaha said.

“We prefer that the person presume they’re positive until they hear a result because if they truly are positive and they have presumed they’re negative, they may have gone places and exposed people,” Dillaha said. “We prefer that people presume they’re positive until they hear otherwise, if they’ve had a test.”

The Dept. of Health contracted two groups to add 350 contact tracers apiece. One group started already, Dillaha said, with the other expected to start soon. This is something Dillaha said will aid in the state’s battle against COVID-19 and address the problems pointed out by Arkansans like Cherry.

“What’s the point of testing at all if you can’t provide the results in a timely manner?” Cherry said.