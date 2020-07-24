‘We will prepare for next year.’ Local Rogers business expects to miss out on revenue boost during fanless LPGA tournament

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The director of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship announced Thursday that spectators will not be allowed in this year’s tournament, citing COVID-19 concerns. A local Rogers business owner said he expects his company to miss out on a bump in revenue as a result.

Pinnacle Nutrition in Rogers is a place where customers come for healthy meals, shakes and drinks.

“They taste great and provide energy and just goodness,” said Dean Martinez, Pinnacle Nutrition’s owner.

Martinez was really looking forward to this year’s NW Arkansas Championship, he said, citing the golf fans who come from surrounding areas to attend the Rogers-based annual LPGA tournament.

“We did expect to be probably making about, bringing in about three times as much net profit,” Martinez said.

This year’s tournament will look a little different, said Tournament Director Annye DeGrand, as spectators won’t be allowed into Pinnacle Country Club. Coronavirus concerns prompted Thursday’s announcement.

“It was a really disappointing announcement to have to make,” DeGrand said. “However, we feel like it’s the best move in order to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

Martinez said he hopes fans still show their support for the premier Rogers golf championship.

“Be creative and get on social media,” Martinez said. “Be creative and show your support for the ladies. They deserve it.”

Pinnacle Nutrition will be ready to pick up that extra business next time around, Martinez said.

“We’re going to be available for whoever comes in, and we will prepare for next year,” Martinez said.