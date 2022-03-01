Happy March! The spring-like weather arrived just in time for meteorological spring, but is it here to stay? Let’s find out!

Temperature Outlook

March 2022 temperature outlook for the Lower 48 states from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: February 28, 2022.

March 2022 temperature outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: February 28, 2022. Click on images to enlarge.

The southeastern U.S. is the hotspot this month for warmer than average temperatures. North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida have the greatest chance to see above-average temperatures this month. The overall expected pattern for March favors above-average temperature for the majority of the eastern United States, except northern New England.

The Southern Plains and Gulf Coast states are also favored to see slightly above-average temperatures this month, including Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest are where cold weather lovers will need to head to this month. Northern Montana has the highest chance of seeing below-average temperatures overall for the month.

Precipitation Outlook

March 2022 precipitation outlook for the Lower 48 states from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: February 28, 2022.

March 2022 precipitation outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Updated: February 28, 2022. Click on images to enlarge.

In the precipitation department, the overall March pattern suggests above-average precipitation in the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes region, and the Mississippi River Valley. Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are favored to see above-average rainfall in March.

The Southern Rockies and South Florida are favored to see drier than normal conditions throughout the month.

March 2022 Climatology

Northwest Arkansas

Looking at the climatology for March in Northwest Arkansas, temperatures will continue to increase as we move through the month. Our average daily high in Fayetteville will increase from 56°F at the start of the month to 66°F by March 31st. Fayetteville’s daily average overnight temperatures will go above freezing again as we head into March until late November.

Good news if you like later sunsets! Daylight Saving Time returns on March 13, meaning 7 P.M. sunsets will return. However, this means our mornings will stay darker a little longer. Due to Daylight Saving Time, we lose 17 minutes of sunlight in the mornings throughout March. However, we gain more than 80 minutes when comparing sunsets between March 1 and March 31. Overall, Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas will gain around 70 minutes of daylight throughout the month.

As we head into Spring, the means more shower and thunderstorm chances for our area. Generally, we receive 3.98″ of liquid precipitation (rain & liquid equivalent of snow) at Drake Field in March. For those of you who like snow, don’t worry. Winter is not over yet in Arkansas! Fayetteville measures 1.3″ of snow on average per year.

River Valley

The average daily high temperature in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the River Valley will return to the 70s by March 31st. Average overnight temperatures will increase from the 30s to the 40s.

Just like Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley’s sunrise at the end of the month will be later than the start of the month. However, we technically gain 85 minutes of daylight between March 1 and March 31 due to Daylight Saving Time. Overall, the River Valley will see a 66-minute net gain of daylight in March. The difference between Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley is due to the tilt of the Earth.

In terms of precipitation, Fort Smith Regional Airport receives 3.90″ of liquid precipitation on average in March. This value includes rainfall, ice, & sleet/snow liquid equivalents. While most of us are thinking about Spring and warmer weather, winter can still make its presence known in March. On average, Fort Smith receives 0.3″ of snowfall throughout the month.

1981-2010 Climate Normals vs. 1991-2020 Climate Normals

Earlier last year, the National Weather Service updated the statistics used to calculate climate normals for a location. Generally, this happens on years that end with a 1 (example: 2001, 2011, 2021, etc.).

Why every 10 years? Updating the numbers every year could lead to skewed data, especially if the site is only a few years old. By doing updates every 10 years, it ensures the value is more representative of the site’s actual climate instead of being potentially altered drastically by a single historical event.

So, what’s changed with the most recent update for March? Let’s find out!

Northwest Arkansas



Click on images to enlarge.

The new climatology numbers for March in Fayetteville, Arkansas increase our daily average high slightly. We start March with an average high of 56°F and end it with an average high of 66°F. This is an increase by 1°F for both the start and end of the month compared to the previous 30-year averages (1981-2010). Our average daily low temperatures remain unchanged with the new update.

Northwest Arkansas increased its average monthly precipitation total slightly in the recent update. We increased our average by 0.03″ from 3.95″ to 3.98″. However, our average monthly snowfall decreased by 0.1″. Our new monthly snowfall average is 1.3″ at Drake Field. The previous 30-year monthly snowfall average for March in Fayetteville was 1.4″.

River Valley



Click on images to enlarge.

Fort Smith saw a few more changes to its values with the recent climate normal update than Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas. The daily average high increased at the beginning of the month by 1°F from 60°F to 61°F. In the past, Fort Smith had to wait until April to see average highs in the 70s, but the new climate normals bring the 70s back by the end of March. The average daily high at the end of the month increased by 2°F, going from 69°F to 71°F. The net change in the average daily high also increased by a single degree. The average daily low temperature remained unchanged at the beginning of the month but increased by 1°F for March 31.

For monthly precipitation averages, Fort Smith Regional Airport increased with the latest update by 0.05″ of liquid precipitation, going from 3.85″ to 3.90″. Our monthly snowfall average dropped by 50% with the latest 30-year climate normals. The 1981-2010 monthly snowfall average for March in Fort Smith was 0.6″. The new 1991-2020 monthly snowfall average decreased to 0.3″ at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Keep in mind, this is an overall look at the pattern for March 2022. The daily/weekly variations in the forecast may not follow the outlooks exactly. Be sure to stay up to date with your Weather Authority team on all the forecast details on-air, online, and on social media!