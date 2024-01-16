FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’ve seen some BRUTALLY cold temperatures in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley over the last few days, with many locations crushing daily record lows on the mornings of January 15 and 16! Believe it or not, many locations in our weather coverage area were actually colder than Antarctica throughout this event as well!

Reviewing The Historic Cold Blast

Drake Field in Fayetteville has seen the brunt of the cold air over the last couple of days. On Monday morning, the airport reported a temperature of 3 degrees below zero, easily beating the record of 2 degrees set in 1972. Tuesday morning was even colder in Fayetteville, as temperatures hit a bone-chilling 10 degrees below zero, destroying the previous record of 0 degrees set in 1977 and 1997.

Fort Smith Regional Airport also recorded a record on Tuesday morning, with an official temperature of 3 degrees. This beat out the previous record of 6 degrees, set back in 1982. Interestingly, that was not even close to the all-time record low for this month in Fort Smith, which was set all the way back on January 12, 1918, as temperatures tanked to 11 degrees below zero!

Even Harrison recorded a record low for Tuesday morning, as temperatures tanked to 3 degrees below zero! The previous record was 1 degree below zero, which was set in 1977. It’s pretty uncommon to see new records in the Harrison area, so you can definitely see that this Arctic blast meant business!

Comparing These Temperatures To Antarctica

Before we get into the temperatures in Antarctica, it’s important to mention that it is currently summer in the Southern Hemisphere, which is a big reason why temperatures were colder in Northwest Arkansas than our friends down south. However, that’s not going to stop us from having a little bit of fun with it! According to the United States Antarctic Program (USAP), a couple of locations in Antarctica were warmer than Northwest Arkansas Tuesday morning:

McMurdo Station: 27 degrees

Palmer Station: 36 degrees

However, nobody in our area was nearly as cold as the South Pole station, which recorded a spine-tingling temperature of 22 degrees below zero Tuesday morning. Wind chill values were even more eye-popping, sitting at 44 degrees below zero! The coldest temperature ever recorded at Drake Field was 20 degrees below zero on February 16, 2021, so even summer in the South Pole has us beat!

Usually when we see an Arctic blast like this in Northwest Arkansas, temperatures rebound relatively quickly. However, we are expecting more single digit low temperatures Thursday and Friday night, as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in from the north! With more brutally cold weather on the way, now is a great time to download that Weather Authority App, which you can find by scanning the QR code below or by searching it up on the Google Play and Apple App store! Stay safe and warm everyone!

