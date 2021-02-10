Weather delays some vaccine distribution in NWA

"We will make sure everyone gets their second dose."

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The weather is not only impacting the roads, but it’s also impacting vaccine distribution in the Natural State.

Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp said the fire department’s second dose vaccination clinic canceled on Wednesday, February 10, due to the wintry conditions.

The clinic is three days, Wednesday through Friday (Feb. 10 – Feb. 12), and is for those in Phase 1B who got their first dose with the department three weeks ago.

With weather projected to be an issue in the coming days, KNWA/FOX 24 asked Lapp if she was concerned with the possibility of more cancellations.

Lapp says one concern is the vaccine’s shelf life since once the COVID-19 viles have thawed, they’re only good for a certain amount of time.

At some point, we can’t delay, depending on the weather, we just have to go ahead and do it, so we can make sure that these vaccines aren’t wasted and that they get into an arm. CASSI LAPP, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, BELLA VISTA

Lapp said those who were scheduled to get their second dose on Wednesday should plan to come to Riordan Hall at that same scheduled time either Thursday or Friday, Feb. 11 or 12.

If anything changes, she said the city will communicate through its Facebook pages, and the city’s resident alert text program.