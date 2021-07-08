WEB EXTRA : A look back at Washington County in the 1800s and beyond

Left to right: Baum Brothers, Cravens Smith Bakery, Dr. Paddock, Hitching Post on the east side of the Fayetteville Square, 1870s. Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Peter Harkins Collection (S-90-194-165)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) —A photo gallery of old-time photos of Washington County

Caption: Old Main, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 1875-1876.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Washington County Historical Society Collection (P-79B)
Caption: West side of the Fayetteville Square, looking southwest along Block Street, circa 1872.  Includes City Hotel, Henry Wayland’s General Store and the Morning Saloon.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Washington County Historical Society Collection (P-499)
Caption: Fayetteville Square, circa 1871.  Includes the 1869 Washington County Courthouse.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Washington County Historical Society Collection (P-52)
Caption: Parade on Emma Avenue at Holcomb, looking east, Springdale, 1890s.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Marion S. Warner, Estate of W.G Howard Collection (S-73-11-7)
Caption: Bird’s-eye view of north side of the Fayetteville square, late 1870s.  Includes Central Drug and Gus Albrecht, with Old Main in the background.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Peter Harkins Collection (S-90-194-75)
Caption: Church on West Center Street, Fayetteville, circa 1899.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Washington County Historical Society Collection (S-83-34-3)
Caption: North side of the Fayetteville Square, 1870s.  Includes New Drug Store.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Peter Harkins Collection (S-90-194-172)
Caption: Long distance shot of Fayetteville, circa 1890.  Includes Tremont Hotel, Washington County Courthouse and the University of Arkansas.
Credit:  Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History / Bob Besom Collection (S-82-209-26)

Fayetteville National Cemetery, Superintendent’s Lodge, 700 Government Avenue, Fayetteville, Washington County, AR / Created, Published : Documentation compiled after 1933 / Historic American Buildings Survey, creator U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs / Historic American Buildings Survey (Library of Congress)

Archibald Yell House, Fayetteville, Washington County, AR / Historic American Buildings Survey, creator Jones, Lester, photographer Delony, L L, historian / Historic American Buildings Survey (Library of Congress)

