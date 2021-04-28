WEB EXTRA: A timeline of transgender legislation in Arkansas in 2021

ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — A timeline showing transgender legislation evolving in the state of Arkansas in 2021.

  • March 10, 2021: The Arkansas Senate approved SB354 to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s sports.
  • March 25, 2021: The Athletes’ Bill signed into law ‘An act to create fairness in Women’s sports.
  • March 29, 2021: Governor Asa Hutchinson signs “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” SB289. It is meant to protect medical providers’ right of conscience and would allow medical providers to deny treatments based on the provider’s morals and beliefs.
  • March 29, 2021: The legislature passed HB 1570, a bill outlawing any medical “gender transition procedures” for individuals under 18 years old.
  • April 3, 2021: Pro-trans rally held at Bentonville Square
  • April 5, 2021: Governor Hutchinson vetoed bill 1570, calling it government overreach.
  • April 6, 2021: Arkansas legislature overrode the governor’s veto.
  • April 12, 2021: NCAA issued a statement showing support for transgender student-athletes.
  • April 12, 2021: In response to the trans-related bills passed in the state, a new mutual aid collective was launched, to ‘reconcile Arkansas,’ and help provide support for families with transgender youth.
  • April 21, 2021: The Cyclocross off-road biking coordinator, Brook Watts, parts ways with the Cyclocross World Championships, which are held in Fayetteville.
  • April 21, 2021: Arkansas lawmakers have voted to expand the state’s new ban on transgender girls and women competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity. SB450 allows the attorney general to sue schools for violating the ban. Awaiting the governor’s signature.

