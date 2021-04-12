WEB EXTRA: Changing the conversation surrounding mental health

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The daily toll of COVID-19 is measured by new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, but something we may not see is its effect on our mental health.

For ICU Nurse Megan Berry, the virus resurfaced mental health issues she thought she’d overcome.

She said her coworkers are dealing with similar struggles.

Berry said the pandemic has made it hard for frontline workers to process what they’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis.

You can kind of lock eyes across a room and be like wow this is terrible, but you don’t really have time to process it together during work, and then after work, everyone is so exhausted you don’t really talk much. MEGAN BERRY, ICU NURSE

KNWA/FOX 24 asked Berry the following questions:

Have you or your coworkers’ mental health been impacted by COVID-19? How?

What are some ways you try and cope with the day-to-day struggles of working the frontlines in this pandemic?

How has it been to see the community rally around you during this hard time?

Have you grown closer to your staff and coworkers since the pandemic?

What advice would you give to other front-line workers during this time?

What do you think is the biggest thing that people learned throughout this pandemic when it comes to physical and mental health?

You can see her full interview below:

KNWA/FOX 24 also spoke to Baptist Health-Fort Smith Director of Behavioral Health Crystal Lougin about what ways the hospital has been helping frontline workers and patients navigate these mental health struggles and what she felt has been the biggest thing people have learned throughout this pandemic when it comes to mental health.

You can see her full interview below:

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, below is a list of resources, phone numbers, and services available: