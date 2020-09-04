‘We’d better be prepared for anything.’ UA spokesperson responds to rising number of COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said University of Arkansas college students could be the reason for a recent spike in Washington County COVID-19 cases.

“Obviously in Washington County, we have the University of Arkansas, and 81% of those new cases were between the ages of 18 and 24,” Hutchinson said.

Mark Rushing is a spokesperson for the UofA, and he said administrators have been working to reenforce social distancing and mask wearing for students. He said people should report those who don’t follow guidelines.

“We’ll look into that and investigate, and there will be progressive set of sanctions that’ll be applied depending on what kind of violation we’re talking about,” Rushing said.

Rushing said Hutchinson’s sentiments about students were true.

“We’re in total agreement with what the governor said and Dr. Romero,” Rushing said.

Bo Counts owns Pinpoint Bar on 23 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville, and he said he’s noticed an alarming trend that could play into the new numbers.

“I have been seeing a lot of college students not wearing their masks, not social distancing,” Counts said. “If they’re not careful, they’ll ruin it for the rest of us.”

Rushing said off-campus gatherings could be a major reason for the spike in cases.

“I think we’re doing a great job on campus,” Rushing said. “Off-campus, we can’t see as much.”

Despite growing COVID-19 cases in the campus community that doesn’t appear to be slowing down, Rushing reiterated administrators’ hope that the semester can continue with the dual-learning system that includes on-campus learning. Asked about whether he thinks the UofA can really stop the spread, Rushing remained hopeful but said the campus is prepared to shift completely online if that’s what’s necessary.

“COVID-19’s taught us we’d better be prepared for anything,” Rushing said. “It’s really a day-to-day situation.”