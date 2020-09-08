Wedding venue reports damages after electrical maintenance

Routine maintenance by electric crews destroyed the landscaping of a wedding venue. Now the owners are left to clean up as they prepare to host weddings postponed due to the pandemic.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “It literally looked like a tornado,” Nicholas Daniels said. “Like a 30-foot tornado went through our venue.”

Nicholas and Samantha Daniels own the Kindred North wedding venue in Centerton.

A few weeks ago the Daniels say they were notified by Carroll Electric some trees were going to be removed.

But when they returned they came back to wires left hanging, and the removal of shrubs and plants they say was outside of the company’s easement.



“There are brush and actual full-grown trees were just thrown on our side of the property,” Samantha said.

The Daniels said Carroll Electric’s Vice President paid them a visit and told them to provide an estimate of the cleanup cost and offered to replace the trees removed.

“Once they received the quote just for cleanup, just to clean up the mess that they had left to get it to the point where we could start planting grass, that was going $10,000 and that’s when they backed out,” Samantha said.

What has the couple most worried – shrubs were taken out that blocked people from a sinkhole.

“It does have a dramatic effect on the way we can do business and it impedes the flow of our business it impedes our ability to have the same facility that someone booked a year and half ago,” Samantha said.

This just adding to the stress the pandemic has already caused the couple.

“We have already lost so much this year when we were closed down from mid-march to the end of May that is our busiest time,” Samantha said. “30 weddings were affected and that is half of our weddings for the whole year.”



We reached out to Carroll Electric, it told us it can’t discuss specific details of a member’s complaint or ongoing attempts to resolve those complaints. It also said the standard practice is to let landowners know in advance of maintenance and the intended result.

“The Vice President of Carroll Electric said if we had met prior to this would’ve never happened,” Samantha said.

The Daniels want people to learn from their experience.



“Ask more questions or if it has happened we need change this can’t be something that’s acceptable,” Nicholas said. “We fought for our business through COVID and now we’re going to fight for our business through this.”