“We’re at a place right now that is scary”: Infectious disease specialist reacts to week-long COVID-19 surge

"People need to understand the urgency here."

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical experts fear if Arkansas continues in this direction, hospitals won’t be about to withstand it, which in turn puts the economy further at risk.

Until Monday, November 9, the Natural State had five days in a row with more than 1,000 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases statewide.

Three of those days, Arkansas reported more than 1,500 new cases.

This is greatly distressing. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

Though the state’s week-long trend of 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases was broken, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Hennigan said case numbers aren’t the only concern.

“Our hospitals are once again filling up,” he said.

Arkansas reported another record high for hospitalizations — with 786.

In response to the number of people battling the sickness in the hospital, Governor Asa Hutchinson said:

WE CONTINUE TO SEE A HIGH LEVEL OF HOSPITALIZATIONS ACROSS THE STATE. THIS INCREASE CAN AFFECT EVERYONE, EVEN THOSE WHO HAVE NOT CONTRACTED COVID-19. WE ALL HAVE A RESPONSIBILITY TO OUR FRIENDS, FAMILY, AND NEIGHBORS TO DO OUR PART AS WE FIGHT THIS VIRUS. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

Dr. Hennigan worries if this continues, the economy could be in jeopardy.

“I’ve heard so many people say we just can’t afford to have the economy suffer with a lockdown and go through this whole thing again,” he said. “The absolute truth is it may have to come to that because we literally will have no options if our hospitals can’t take [any] sick people because they are so full with COVID-19 patients.”

Ultimately what he’s saying — if hospitals get too full, businesses will have to shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19, but he said it’s not a lost cause yet.

“We’re not far from getting out of this thing,” he said.

Dr. Hennigan said Arkansans need to continue to look out for each other by wearing masks and social distancing.

These are not numbers. These are real people that are going to die because of irresponsible behavior. DR. STEPHEN HENNIGAN, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST

He said it’s important to stay vigilant and power through this for as long as it takes.

“We’re fighting for time to get what we need so people don’t die from this infection and once we get there, we’re home free,” he said.

In a news conference on November 9, President-elect Joe Biden laid out his strategy to help fight the pandemic — urging mask wearing.

KNWA/FOX 24 asked Dr. Hennigan what he’d like to see from federal leaders in regards to handling COVID-19.

“We must educate,” he said. “We must empower people with knowledge and understanding and I think we failed in that regard up until now.”

Dr. Hennigan said leaders have to sell the message of why people need to wear a mask.

He believes if they can start doing that, we’ll be able to control the virus and keep our economy open.

He also said the development of a coronavirus vaccine needs to happen sooner rather than later.