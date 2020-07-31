West Fork school using face shields for the kiddos

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers and staff will not be the only ones using face shields in the classroom. A West Fork school tells us what additional safety measures it’s taking to protect their community.

“It really was a difficult decision to make. I did sit down with my husband and we talked about what would make us feel comfortable with him going to school,” said Dyanna Schwab. Her son is three years old and attends Growing God’s Kingdom.

“Once they came out with the precautions they were taking that’s what really made me feel good.”

Program Director Connie Blew said everyone will be screened. All parents and their kids’ temperatures are checked at drop off.

“One of the major guidelines is not letting families come into the building which is completely different than what we have done in the past 11 years,” said Blew.

Kids will also sanitize their hands and the bottom of their shoes are disinfected before coming inside. Everyone must wear a face covering.

Kids, 3-years-old and older are assigned a face shield and a mask, and they get to pick which one they want to wear for the day. Kids under 3-years-old will be wearing face shields.

“That gave them more freedom in expressing themselves and not feeling as awkward and confined,” said Blew.

Catrina Anderson said she makes wearing a shield fun for her kiddos who like to play pretend.

“They have chosen the shield because it makes them feel like a doctor or like a dentist.” said Anderson.

Blew said the face coverings are cleaned daily and she is glad to offer families an option.

For moms like Schwab, it made the decision of sending her son to school much easier.

Her advice, do what’s best for your family.

“If your school has procedures in place that make you feel comfortable then send your child to school. If staying home makes you feel comfortable then do that. It just has to be your choice.”