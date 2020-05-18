What concertgoers can expect for TempleLive’s show

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the first concerts in the country since the coronavirus pandemic began, is happening on Monday, May 18, in the River Valley.

Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn was supposed to have a concert a couple of days ago on Friday, May 15 — but TempleLive postponed it after a cease-and-desist order issued by the state, that caused the venue to temporarily lose its liquor license.

After submitting a modified plan, the concert has been approved to be held on Monday.

As part of that plan, everyone over the age of ten is required to wear a mask, all so ap and paper towel dispensers will be no-touch, and all beverages will be pre-packaged or have lids.

TempleLive employees will also be actively wiping down touchpoints in the venue and restrooms.

Below is the full updated plan:

Dr. Nate Smith said that they have made some modifications that will allow us to approve that for them to move forward. GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON

The Department of Health updated its large indoor venues directive to allow up to 33% capacity if a plan is approved.

TempleLive’s plan was approved, so the venue was able to sell up to 229 tickets for the show.

Fifty-percent or fewer can be in attendance without a submitted plan.

The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Ticketmaster shows there are still a couple of tickets available.

