What to do with unused fireworks leftover from the holiday weekend

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNW/KFTA) — The holiday weekend is over and some of you may still have fireworks left. Fire officials tell us to avoid future disasters, you might want to dispose of them.

Fayetteville Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey said fireworks are dangerous and the best way to safely dispose of fireworks is by soaking them in a bucket of water before throwing them away.

Boudrey said if you do want to save your fireworks for next year make sure it’s legal to do so where you live.

“Each area in Northwest Arkansas, each city has its own ordinance with regard to how they should handle that once the fourth has come and gone. I would urge people to find out how to handle that in their specific location,” said Boudrey.

Storage information should be listed on firework packages and Boudrey said it’s important to follow those instructions carefully.