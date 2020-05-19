What to expect at weddings amid COVID-19

Gorton said the venue has taken a big financial hit because when it comes to planning weddings there's a lot of different vendors involved.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery hosts around 120 weddings a year, but due to concerns of the coronavirus, a lot of those weddings had to be pushed back.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery General Manager Drew Gorton said the indoor venue is already prepping for its first wedding scheduled sometime in June.

With the guidelines the Arkansas Department of Health has put forward, there’s going to be some changes like — only having around 50 to 75 guests and no self-service lines for catering.

Depending on what’s approved by the Arkansas Department of Health we might be able to have some seating outside and some seating inside. DREW GORTON, SASSAFRAS SPRINGS VINEYARD AND WINERY GENERAL MANAGER



“All the tables have to be spread out by 10-feet,” Gorton said. “The diagrams are going to be a little different compared to what we’ve had in the past.”

Gorton said the venue is also upping its cleaning routine.

All employees will be in masks and gloves, and after each event, they’ll sanitize all of the frequently touched areas.

“Cleaning is going to be escalated quite a bit over the next couple of months,” Gorton said.

Gorton said the venue has taken a big financial hit because when it comes to planning weddings there’s a lot of different vendors involved.

The average wedding has anywhere between 10 and 15 vendors. DREW GORTON, SASSAFRAS SPRINGS VINEYARD AND WINERY GENERAL MANAGER

Moving forward with reopening , Gorton said Sassafras is going to have to try really hard to pick up all of the lost revenue.

“We’re all trying to work together with the vendors as far as the caters, the DJs, the photographers, the florist,” he said. “Everyone that comes in for the bride’s special day.”

He said they are all trying to make sure that it’s a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved.

“We have to make sure that all of those vendors coordinate and accept the date in the future so I think that’s one of the hardest parts,” he said. “I think everyone in the industry has lost money from that, but everyone has done a really good job of coming together.”