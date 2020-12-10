What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

KNWA/FOX 24 has had multiple viewers reach out asking questions like — What are the side effects? Is it safe? When can I get it?

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A COVID-19 vaccine is within arms reach in the Natural State, but with it being rolled out so rapidly there are a lot of unknowns.

As a healthcare professional in a high-risk field, I definitely feel the benefits outweigh the risks. DR. GARY BERNER, COMMUNITY CLINIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Community Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Berner said the recent success of two coronavirus vaccines is a glimmer of hope, but he understands with change comes concern.

“I would just challenge everyone to start doing their research,” Dr. Berner said.

Despite the unknowns, there are some things he can shed light on.

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS?

“The three most common symptoms would be a headache, fatigue, and soreness at the injection site,” he said.

WHEN/WHY DOES THE PFIZER & MODERNA VACCINE REQUIRE TWO DOSES?

“One is after 21 days and the other one is after 28 days,” Dr. Berner said. “That is just to give the body an additional chance to produce a larger immune response and get a better immunity to the coronavirus.”

HOW OFTEN DO I GET IT?

“It’s not exactly known, but it’s looking like it has longer immunity than your typical flu vaccine,” Dr. Berner said.

There’s still a ton of ground to cover surrounding vaccines, so if you have any questions you want an answer to — we want to know about them!

