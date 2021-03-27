When the Hogs are doing well, Dickson Street is doing well

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – To add to all the sweet sixteen excitement, The University of Arkansas is teaming up with businesses on Dickson street to provide a full viewing experience.

While the university set up two large viewer screens on Dickson Street, the U of A wants to be clear, this isn’t a block party. Rather, it hopes fans still choose to watch the game inside bars and restaurants.

The intention is to help support small local businesses that have had a tough go at it throughout this pandemic.

“Super pumped, we have a full packed house tonight, tonight we have full-on reservations,” says the owner of Marley’s, Elizabeth Cheval.

“Overall it has picked up down here, I’m sure all the small business owners down here on Dickson street can tell you that things have picked up a lot,” adds the owner of Magnolia Maiden, Ashley Vest.



Even though the rain has been on and off here in Fayetteville, Dickson Street is finally starting to look like the one you all remember from before the pandemic, and after today’s win, it’ll be even more exciting to see what it looks like on Monday.

