When the Hogs are doing well, Dickson Street is doing well

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – To add to all the sweet sixteen excitement, The University of Arkansas is teaming up with businesses on Dickson street to provide a full viewing experience.

While the university set up two large viewer screens on Dickson Street, the U of A wants to be clear, this isn’t a block party. Rather, it hopes fans still choose to watch the game inside bars and restaurants.

The intention is to help support small local businesses that have had a tough go at it throughout this pandemic.

“Super pumped, we have a full packed house tonight, tonight we have full-on reservations,” says the owner of Marley’s, Elizabeth Cheval.

“Overall it has picked up down here, I’m sure all the small business owners down here on Dickson street can tell you that things have picked up a lot,” adds the owner of Magnolia Maiden, Ashley Vest.


Even though the rain has been on and off here in Fayetteville, Dickson Street is finally starting to look like the one you all remember from before the pandemic, and after today’s win, it’ll be even more exciting to see what it looks like on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter