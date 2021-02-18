When will your road be plowed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Those who had to get out and about today know primary roads are now in much better shape than they were before. However, many of you are probably looking out your window at a snow-covered neighborhood street wondering when you’ll see a plow rolling down it

Assistant Public Works Director, Terry Gulley, says after days of consistent plowing, Fayetteville finally has primary roadways in a passable condition, so it’s time to move onto the next phase.

“we are starting to move more into the secondary roads and the subdivisions, we have been plowing for the last two days or since yesterday fresh snow,” says Gulley.

For those in Benton County concerned your street hasn’t already been plowed, Director of Communication, Channing Barker says the second snowstorm had a hand to play in it.

“We cleared a lot of our primary roads on Tuesday, and then on Wednesday we saw that other giant batch of snow so it might have looked like nothing had been done to those primary roads,” says Barker.

I asked Gulley what the plan was in terms of which secondary streets are going to be hit first, he says they’re not playing favorites.

“We just spread the trucks out around town and move from area to area, and then we kind of move around a little, if police fire ambulances we will move to those areas trying to help them out,” says Gulley.

Barker says for Benton County secondary roads they will start on the busiest streets and work their way down, a process that shouldn’t take more than a day or two.

I also spoke to Dave Parker with ARDOT today who says, because the primary roads in Northwest Arkansas are in such as passable condition, they have relocated 25 plows to more southern and hard-hit parts of the state.