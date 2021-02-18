When will your road be plowed

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Those who had to get out and about today know primary roads are now in much better shape than they were before. However, many of you are probably looking out your window at a snow-covered neighborhood street wondering when you’ll see a plow rolling down it

Assistant Public Works Director, Terry Gulley, says after days of consistent plowing, Fayetteville finally has primary roadways in a passable condition, so it’s time to move onto the next phase.

“we are starting to move more into the secondary roads and the subdivisions, we have been plowing for the last two days or since yesterday fresh snow,” says Gulley.

For those in Benton County concerned your street hasn’t already been plowed, Director of Communication, Channing Barker says the second snowstorm had a hand to play in it.

“We cleared a lot of our primary roads on Tuesday, and then on Wednesday we saw that other giant batch of snow so it might have looked like nothing had been done to those primary roads,” says Barker.

I asked Gulley what the plan was in terms of which secondary streets are going to be hit first, he says they’re not playing favorites.

“We just spread the trucks out around town and move from area to area, and then we kind of move around a little, if police fire ambulances we will move to those areas trying to help them out,” says Gulley.  

Barker says for Benton County secondary roads they will start on the busiest streets and work their way down, a process that shouldn’t take more than a day or two. 

I also spoke to Dave Parker with ARDOT today who says, because the primary roads in Northwest Arkansas are in such as passable condition, they have relocated 25 plows to more southern and hard-hit parts of the state. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter