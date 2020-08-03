Which COVID-19 test to take? Antigen tests can provide same-day results

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Over 5,000 people have taken advantage of the newer and faster Coronavirus antigen test.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said you can get your results in just minutes. “The same-day results or some of the quick tests can take 20 minutes half an hour,” she said.

The antigen test is similar to the well known PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test, in that it also analyzes a nasal swab sample.

“Checks samples from the respiratory system and determines whether an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is present,” Dr. Dillaha said. “The antigen test is looking to see if it can find any proteins unique to the virus,”

She said these tests could become more popular due to the quick results, but which test you want to get is up to your preference for convenience.

If your antigen test is positive and you’ve got symptoms or been exposed to Coronavirus, Dr. Dillaha said then it is “by definition a real COVID-19 case”.

The test is around $95 and covered by insurance depending on where its administered

“Insurance does cover it, but you have to make sure that the people who are operating the test have the ability to bill the insurance somewhere.” Dr. Dillaha said.

She said the antigen test is useful to those who need a quick turnaround result.