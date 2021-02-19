WINTER STORM: Car sitting idle in driveway? You might end up with a dead battery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road crews this week have been slammed by the winter storm. Now that we’re in the clear, there are some things you need to know about your car in the days to come.

AAA Motor Club tells KNWA/FOX24 News they’ve assisted with car slide offs, others stuck in the snow and lots of car owners not being able to start their cars even though it was sitting in the driveway all week.

Public Affairs Specialist, Nick Chabarria says the cold temperatures can really be hard on your vehicle even when your not driving it. He says the freezing temperatures can zap about 1/3 of your car battery’s life.

He adds that since the pandemic, AAA has seen a big increase in calls for dead or disabled vehicle batteries in general.

“People are driving less and vehicles are sitting idle for longer periods of times between trips. When you’re not driving your battery is not being charged and that is when you can run into some issues the next time you go to start your vehicle.” said Chabarria.

He recommends a good pair of jumper cables in case of an emergency. If your car doesn’t start, you might just need a quick jump. Some vehicles have sensors or the check engine light will turn on to alert you something is wrong. If you start your car and it takes more time than usual to turn your engine on, the battery might be on its way out.

He recommends getting your battery tested so you know exactly how much life it has left, especially if it’s over three years old.

When it comes to warming up your car, AAA tells us it doesn’t have to be any longer than it takes for you to put your seatbelt on.

Before you start your car, you also want to make sure the fluids in your car are at the proper level, especially your antifreeze.

On top of draining the battery, the cold weather can also cause low tire pressure and make it dangerous to drive.

“When your tires are not properly inflated, you’re not going to have the traction and control you normally would have. That is something you want to keep an eye on these winter months.”

You can get your tire pressure checked at a gas station or go to a mechanic.