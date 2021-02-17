Winter Storm: EMS responds to an increase in slip and fall and weather-related traffic accidents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas bracing for another cold winter morning. Many of the roads and interstates are covered with snow but regardless of the weather conditions if there is an emergency EMS will be there.

Battalion Chief for Central EMS, David Stoppel tells KNWA/FOX24 News they are well-prepared to respond to calls during these conditions.

He says during a major event like severe weather, all staff are on high alert for an increase in the number of medical emergencies.

Crews are given the tools they need to protect themselves from the cold but Stoppel admits working in these conditions has its challenges.

“If there’s an accident on the side of the road it can take an extended amount of time. Sometimes crews may have to rotate back to the truck warm-up…. if it’s an extended scene time so they don’t end up with an injury themselves,” said Stoppel.

He says it’s been very busy these last couple of days, telling us they have received an increase in calls for slips and falls and weather-related traffic accidents.

Central EMS tells us there is a slight delay in response and transport times because of the conditions but not by much.

During this winter storm, road crews have been working around the clock to clear the roads of snow and ice. It typically takes some time for them to get to the less traveled roads, like the ones in our neighborhoods.

Stoppel says that doesn’t stop them from getting help to those in need.

“It doesn’t matter where you are. We always meet the challenge of getting where we need to be. Sometimes we have to walk in. We get as close as we can get and we walk in to where you are and bring you out, no matter the challenge…That’s what we do.”

Stoppel adds the winter storm does create some challenges but it comes with the job.

Central EMS is urging folks to stay home and off the roads if possible and if you have to go outdoors, do so safely.