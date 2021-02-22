Winter storms to blame for NWA vaccine appointment cancellations

Over the weekend, Walmart had to cancel scheduled vaccine appointments due to delivery delays.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The snow has melted, but its impact on the state’s vaccination distribution still lingers.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a family whose loved one’s vaccine appointment was canceled due to the weather.

97-year-old Ann Karcher of Rogers has been trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine for weeks.

Her daughter has been putting her on multiple vaccination waiting lists, but has had no luck.

“I sit here with my phone, begging for it to ring,” Ann said.

Last week her son, James Karcher, finally got her an appointment with a Rogers Walmart pharmacy.



“I was extremely pleased that we had gotten mom an appointment because being 97 years old, she’s somewhat at risk of COVID,” he said.

Ann was set to get her long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, February 21, but due to last week’s winter storms delaying deliveries, Walmart canceled.

A Walmart spokeswoman told KNWA/FOX 24:

Winter storms are delaying delivery of vaccines and impacting scheduled appointments. We will be contacting those individuals impacted to reschedule their appointments. We will help ensure all customers scheduled can get their vaccine as quickly as possible. While, due to the weather, many of our locations will need to pause scheduling new appointments until supply is received, we do have some pharmacies with available appointments. Customers can go to http://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid to check availability that will continually be updated. We continue to stand ready to support the communities we serve and look forward to building on this important program. WALMART SPOKESWOMAN

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said she is confident though, Walmart, as well as other pharmacies who had to push back vaccinations, are working hard to get everything back on track.

